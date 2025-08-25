Monday, August 25, 2025

Khamenei: US Wants Iran To Be ‘Obedient,’ Situation Cannot Be Resolved Through Negotiations

'The US incited and aided the Zionist regime to attack Iran and finish the job. They had no idea that Iran, in response, would strike a blow so powerful that it would make them regret it...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Iranian flag
A soccer fan holds a flag from Iran prior to the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the US is seeking an “obedient” Iran and that the issues with the US cannot be “resolved” through negotiations.

“They want Iran, with its great history, and its people, with all their honor and glory, to obey the US,” Khamenei said, according to his website.

“Those who argue, ‘Why don’t you hold direct negotiations with America and resolve your issues?’ – in my opinion, they too are only seeing what’s on the surface. That is not the essence of the matter. This is not a matter that can be resolved,” the Iranian leader added.

Photo of Khamenei from his website

Khamenei said that the statements and actions from US officials attempting to force Iran into obedience were greatly insulting and that Iran “will stand with all its might against anyone who has such a wrongful expectation of it.”

“The US incited and aided the Zionist regime to attack Iran and finish the job. They had no idea that Iran, in response, would strike a blow so powerful that it would make them regret it,” Khamenei added.

Since the end of the 12-day US-Israeli war on Iran, the US has continued to demand that Iran not enrich uranium on its soil, and President Trump has threatened to bomb Iran again if it did restart enrichment.

Other Iranian officials have said they’re open to talks with the US if they can receive assurances that Iran won’t be attacked again during the negotiations, but threats from Trump and Israeli officials have likely had the opposite effect.

While Iran hasn’t engaged in negotiations with the US, it has agreed to resume talks with the UK, Germany, and France on its nuclear program as the three European countries have been threatening to re-impose so-called “snapback” sanctions that were lifted on Iran as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. The talks between Iran and the European powers are expected to resume this week.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hollywood Leftists Falsely Claim Sydney Sweeney’s Indie-Film Release Hurt by Jeans Ad
Next article
US Approves European-Funded Long-Range Cruise Missile Deal for Ukraine

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com