Saturday, May 25, 2024

Kamala’s Hubby Accuses Trump of Antisemitism — While Daughter Fundraises for Hamas

'Ella Emhoff is helping raise money for a Gaza fundraiser that could end up in the hands of Hamas...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, attacked former President Donald Trump, dubiously accusing him of being a “known anti-Semite.”

Emhoff’s weak condemnation of Trump came in a video shared by the Biden campaign on Twitter, under the caption, “Second Gentleman @DouglasEmhoff responds to Trump attacking Jewish Americans.”

In the video, shared on May 21, Doug Emhoff claimed: “The last person I’m going to take advice from as a Jewish person is a known antisemite who’s had dinner with antisemites, who said there was ‘good people on both sides’ after Charlottesville.”

The second gentleman’s attacks against Trump seem contradictory, especially considering his daughter’s troubling association with fundraising for radical pro-Palestinian groups, some of which have direct ties to Hamas, the terrorist organization ruling Gaza.

Ella Emhoff has faced scrutiny not once, but twice, for her involvement in fundraising for extremist groups suspected of supporting Hamas terrorists. 

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ella Emhoff shared a link to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). 

The post was removed only after the New York Post raised questions about UNRWA’s connections to Hamas, prompting action from the Biden administration, which halted U.S. funding to the Hamas-tied group. 

Ella’s involvement in promoting Hamas-linked organizations doesn’t stop there. 

In November 2023, she was part of an $8 million fundraiser for the Gaza Strip, currently under the control of Hamas terrorists. 

Critics noted that the fundraiser conveniently omitted any mention of Hamas’s brutal attack on Israeli citizens on Oct. 7, 2023. 

“Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is helping raise money for a Gaza fundraiser that could end up in the hands of Hamas,” wrote Collin Rugg, a Twitter personality at the time. “Not surprising considering her step-mom is one of the most incompetent people in Washington DC.”

