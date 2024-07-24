Quantcast
Tuesday, July 23, 2024

He’s Alive! Biden Plans ‘Proof of Life’ Press Conference Wednesday to Outline Future Plans

Posted by Editor 1
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden checks the time during a press conference. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(, The Center Square) President Joe Biden released a vague statement Tuesday morning raising more questions than answers about his health and future in the White House.

“Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter Tuesday morning.

Biden’s short statement gave no more details about his condition or plans going forward.

Biden’s promise to address the nation on “what lies ahead” comes after his announcement he will not seek reelection and swirls of rumors about his health and whether he will even finish this term.

His lack of public appearances amid the health issues and handoff to Harris have only furthered concerns.

In a letter posted on social media on Sunday announcing his decision to not seek reelection, Biden promised to “speak to the nation later this week in more detail” about the decision.

Despite handily winning the Democratic primary, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place at the top of the ticket. Harris has quickly gathered Democratic donors, endorsements and the needed delegates to all but cement her nomination.

Biden’s downfall escalated after a disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump at the end of June sparked calls for him to step aside from his own party. Biden’s incoherence, fumbles and long pauses put his cognitive decline on full display and raised serious concerns about the health of the president.

Biden initially refused to step down, but pressure from elected Democrats, donors and party insiders grew.

Then, Biden reportedly had a medical issue which the White House said was COVID. He has been recovering but announced Sunday he would leave the presidential race.

Republicans have argued that if Biden is not fit to run for reelection, then he is not fit to remain president.

“If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President?” Vice Presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, wrote on X Sunday.

“Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief,” Vance added. “There is no middle ground.”

