Kamala Harris Awkwardly Dances to Song Protesting Her Puerto Rico Visit

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) In a recent visit to Puerto Rico, Vice President Kamala Harris danced to a song performed by local protesters who objected to her visit to the island, Twitchy reported.

Demonstrators greeted Harris with a catchy song protesting her visit to the island, which asked why she came and ended with “long live free Palestine and Haiti too!”

Full lyrics per @IstraPacheco: "We want to know, Kamala

What did you come here for?

We want to know, Kamala

We want to see

If you're going to talk about law 60

Or about the Fiscal Control Board The vicepresident is here

Making history

We want to know

What she thinks of the… — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) March 23, 2024

Harris, unaware of the meaning of the lyrics, started clapping along to the beat enthusiastically.

Mariana Reyes, executive director at La Goyco cultural center, where Harris stopped for the visit, explained to the veep what the lyrics meant, after which Harris clasped her hands and stop bopping to the beat.

The demonstrators came out with signs that read “Kamala Harris is a war criminal” and accused her of crimes against humanity, such as ethnic cleansing, genocide and forced starvation.

The stated purpose of the trip was to tout the Biden administration’s “commitment to supporting Puerto Rico’s recovery” after natural disasters and the economic impact of COVID, with a particular focus on infrastructure.

“What we all need to do then is just supply the community and the talent here with the capacity and the resources,” Harris said. “And so President Joe Biden and I have been very intentional about what we are doing for the leaders and the people and the families of Puerto Rico. So far, our administration has invested over $140 billion in Puerto Rico.”

As Twitchy noted, however, the timing seemed odd given that there had been no major disasters on the island since Hurricanes Nicole and Fiona hit nearly 18 months ago.

“In truth, the trip was to attend a Democratic fundraiser,” it noted, while adding that Harris also pushed the Biden administration’s green agenda by promoting the installation of solar panels—a questionable investment decision for an area frequently devastated by storms that could easily destroy the expensive panels and wipe out the energy grid.

In addition to advertising the many hands-on initiatives the federal government employed on the island, Harris presumably went to Puerto Rico to field votes for the upcoming presidential primary after Biden’s embarrassing fiasco in American Samoa, where he lost to political neophyte Jason Palmer.

The Democratic primary in Puerto Rico is scheduled for April 28; the Republican primary will take place on April 21.

The votes for the Puerto Rico primary are not binding, and typically are simply an indication of the political lilt of the region.

As a United States territory, Puerto Rico does not participate in presidential elections.