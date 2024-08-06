Judicial Watch Sues for CIA Records on Jan. 6

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Judicial Watch has sued the CIA for records it holds about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit on July 24, after the CIA failed to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request for its records about shots being fired inside the US Capitol, requests for CIA support, bomb technicians being used, or explosives K-9s being used. Judicial Watch also seeks any after-action reports the CIA may have on the protests.

Judicial Watch’s lawsuit comes a few months after CIA explosives technicians were revealed to have been part of the response to the pipe bombs placed outside the RNC and DNC headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021.

The revelation about the CIA bomb techs was included in 88 pages of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives records obtained by Judicial Watch via FOIA earlier this year.

“[ATF] records include a series of text messages under the heading ‘January 7 Intel Chain’ in which two separate references to participation by the CIA are made. One states that ‘two CIA bomb techs’ are assisting with ‘a pipe bomb scene on New Jersey and D ST SE.’ Another references ‘several CIA dog teams on standby,’” Judicial Watch said in March.

The revelation that the CIA was a part of the pipe bombs response adds to the mystery of a case that remains cold more than three years after the fact. As Headline USA revealed last month, the FBI identified a suspect within days, but never made any arrests.

An issue ignored by mainstream media, conservative outlets such as Revolver News have shown the improbability that the explosive devices could have been sitting outside the DNC and RNC headquarters for some 17 hours.

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General released a much-anticipated report, showing that the Secret Service swept the DNC before Vice President-elect Kamala Harris went there at 11:25 a.m. Somehow, agents didn’t find the pipe bomb, and it remained sitting near the DNC until it was discovered by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer at 1:05 p.m.—right as rioting at the Capitol was starting.

A graphic in the recent IG report about the Secret Service's Jan. 6 failures show how close Kamala Harris was to the 'pipe bomb' outside the DNC pic.twitter.com/1PfxVyvjRM — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) August 6, 2024

According to the IG report, there were two Secret Service teams who swept the building. One team swept the outside, but only checked the garage entrance ramp and “some other areas near the garage entrance, including a storm drain, but did not include the bushes where the pipe bomb was located,” the report said.

As a result, “The motorcade including the Vice President-elect came within less than 20 feet of the pipe bomb,” the report said.

