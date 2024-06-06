Hunter Biden Hooked Brother’s Widow (Turned Girlfriend) on Crack

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Hallie Biden, who was involved romantically with both of President Joe Biden’s sons, became addicted to crack cocaine while dating Hunter Biden shortly after the death of Beau Biden, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, prosecutors stated that Hallie Biden will testify about her knowledge of Hunter Biden’s extensive drug abuse.

This testimony is particularly relevant to allegations that Hunter lied about his drug use on a federal form related to a gun purchase.

Hallie Biden was married to Beau Biden from 2002 until his death from brain cancer in 2015. She began dating Hunter Biden in 2016, and their relationship lasted until 2019.

Hallie Biden, along with Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriends, has been ordered to testify about their knowledge of his drug abuse.

Hallie is central to the criminal prosecution of Hunter Biden because she allegedly took a gun from him over concerns about what he might do with it, the Associated Press reported.

“She took the gun from Hunter Biden and tossed it into the garbage at a nearby market, afraid of what he might do with it,” the outlet reported. “The gun was later found by someone collecting cans and eventually turned over to police.”

Federal prosecutors are expected to rest their case on Thursday after calling six other witnesses.

Another witness, Gordon Cleveland, the former gun store employee who sold the gun in 2018, testified on Wednesday that Hunter Biden “truthfully” completed the form.

In response, Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell told the jurors that Cleveland had persuaded Hunter into buying the gun.

President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Hallie Biden days before his son’s trial began, raising concerns about potential witness tampering.