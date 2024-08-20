Judge Merchan’s Daughter Reportedly Caught Concealing Work for Harris Campaign

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On Aug. 1, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, opened an investigation into the daughter of Democrat Judge Juan Merchan—who’s set to sentence Donald Trump in the Manhattan campaign finance case on Sept. 18—over her past work for Vice President Kamala Harris.

In response to Jordan’s probe, a business partner for Judge Merchan’s daughter, Loren Merchan, said their firm, Authentic Campaigns Inc., was being “targeted by a baseless right-wing conspiracy theory that suggests our company is somehow involved in the Donald Trump fraud trial in New York.” The business partner, Mike Nellis—an organizer for “White Dudes for Harris”—further denied that Authentic has done business with Harris since at least before Jan. 1, 2023.

However, conservative media personality Laura Loomer has revealed information suggesting that Merchan and Nellis have indeed provided services for the Harris campaign via another corporate entity, Avalanche Acquisitions LLC.

EXCLUSIVE: 🚨MIKE NELLIS OF AUTHENTIC CAMPAIGNS CAUGHT USING ANOTHER CORPORATE ENTITY CALLED AVALANCHE ACQUISITIONS LLC THAT SHARES AN OFFICE WITH AUTHENTIC CAMPAIGNS TO PERFORM POLITICAL SERVICES AND ONLINE FUNDRAISING FOR @KamalaHarris WHILE HIS BUSINESS PARTNER’S FATHER… https://t.co/a7tOCL3PIb pic.twitter.com/NYM4vFI1Pe — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 19, 2024

Loomer has reported inaccuracies in the past—such as when she falsely said Orlando neo-Nazi Kent “Boneface” McLellan was a CIA asset—but her info on this matter appears to be solid. She posted receipts showing that Merchan and Nellis are both officers for Avalanche, and that Avalanche has provided services for the Biden Victory Fund, which is now reportedly the Harris Victory Fund.

“Why are you and Loren Merchan using the same office for Authentic Campaigns and Avalanche Acquisitions while you’re still working for the Kamala Harris and Joe Biden?” Loomer asked Monday in a Tweet directed at Nellis, saying that she’s sending her findings to the Judiciary Committee.

Nellis didn’t respond to Loomer’s tweet, and Loren Merchan didn’t immediately respond to a Headline USA email inquiry about the matter.

Loomer tweeted again later Monday night, this time revealing footage of Nellis at Loren’s wedding.

Hey @MikeNellis Why did you lie in your letter responding to @JudiciaryGOP and say that any communication with Judge Merchan would be from Loren herself in her personal capacity? You also have communication with Judge Merchan… contrary to what you said in your letter.… https://t.co/fw8y2CBaLH pic.twitter.com/hA8ukXZJBt — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 20, 2024

Loomer said the wedding footage is evidence that Nellis lied when he said he never had communication with Judge Merchan. But this appears to be a typical Loomer embellishment, as Nellis said in his response to Jordan that he never spoke to Judge Merchan about the Trump prosecution.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.