Quantcast
Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Unvetted Feds to Monitor Polls in Missouri and Texas after Judges Block Lawsuits

'The law is clear that Kamala Harris can’t just send unvetted individuals into our polling places. It’s illegal and undermines trust in our elections...'

Posted by Ken Silva
State Farm Arena
Independent Georgia election monitor Carter Jones holds up a time-stamped sheet showing Fulton County poll officials continuing to scan and double-scan ballots at the State Farm Arena early on Nov. 4, after they had supposedly shut down over a broken water line. / IMAGE: Seven Hills Strategies

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Justice Department lawyers will be at the polls in Texas and Missouri after U.S. judges denied their lawsuits to prevent the feds from intervening.

The DOJ announced its decision on Friday to send lawyers to the polls in 27 states for Election Day, sparking outrage among some states. The attorneys general for Missouri and Texas sued to block the DOJ.

“The law is clear that Kamala Harris can’t just send unvetted individuals into our polling places. It’s illegal and undermines trust in our elections,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said Monday.

However, a U.S. judge disagreed with Bailey’s assertion.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk, who was appointed by Donald Trump, ruled late Monday night that Missouri did not reach its burden of showing that the state would face irreparable harm if the DOJ’s monitors watched over its polls, according to a Tuesday report on her decision from The Hill.

“In practical terms, the expected harm is monitoring by two individuals at one polling place to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as contemplated by an agreement that has been in place for several years, and as already done at least twice without incident,” Pitlyk wrote in a late Monday ruling, as reported by The Hill.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk reportedly made a similar decision in Texas, where there seems to be a legal distinction between election “monitoring” and “observing”—with the DOJ claiming to be doing the former. Judge Kacsmaryk, also appointed by Trump, said he “cannot issue a temporary restraining order without further clarification on the distinction between ‘monitoring’ and ‘observing’ on the eve of a consequential election.”

According to The Hill, Texas and the DOJ struck a bargain to allow lawyers to monitor polls from afar.

“The Justice Department said that its election monitors would remain outside of polling and central count locations, would be subject to Texas election law within 100 feet of those locations and would not interfere with voters attempting to cast their ballots. The Lone Star State withdrew its motion for a temporary restraining order,” The Hill reported Tuesday.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gold and Silver Are the Best-Performing Investment Assets So Far in 2024
Next article
Central Bank Gold Demand Rebounded in September

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com