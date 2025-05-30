Journalist Glenn Greenwald Apparent Target of Sexual Smear Campaign

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald said Friday that he’s being maliciously targeted after videos circulated online the night before, showing him engaging in sexually explicit acts with another man.

Videos of Greenwald, who is openly gay, circulated Thursday night on Twitter/X, showing him in sexual acts with a Brazilian man. Out of respect for Greenwald’s privacy, Headline USA is not sharing the video or describing its contents. Screenshots circulated online showing that Greenwald apparently retweeted the video before deleting it.

Greenwald, who broke numerous prize-winning stories based on the leaks of ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden, confirmed the videos’ authenticity Friday morning. He said he’s close to finding out who leaked the videos, and that he believes he was targeted for political reasons.

“Last night, videos were released online depicting behavior in my private life. Some were distorted and others were not. They were published without my knowledge or consent and its publication was therefore criminal,” he said, adding that he wasn’t embarrassed by the videos.

“They all display fully consensual behavior, harming nobody … the only wrongdoing here is the criminal and malicious publication of the videos in an attempt to malign perceived political enemies and advance a political agenda.”

Greenwald was once popular among liberals, but became a pariah when he became a critic of the FBI’s politically motivated Russia collusion investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign. He continued to criticize Democrats under the Biden administration over the Ukraine war, internet censorship and other issues.

More recently, Greenwald has become a vocal critic of Israel’s mass slaughter of Palestinians.

That Piers Morgan of all people — who justified Israel's destruction of Gaza for months — is treating an Israeli official this way shows the massive sea change in global opinion. And: nobody is petrified now when Israel screams "blood libel!" It lost its sting from overuse: https://t.co/Yqg4CG56mB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 28, 2025

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.