Friday, May 30, 2025

Journalist Glenn Greenwald Apparent Target of Sexual Smear Campaign

'The only wrongdoing here is the criminal and malicious publication of the videos in an attempt to malign perceived political enemies and advance a political agenda...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Glenn Greenwald
Glenn Greenwald / IMAGE: Breaking Points via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald said Friday that he’s being maliciously targeted after videos circulated online the night before, showing him engaging in sexually explicit acts with another man.

Videos of Greenwald, who is openly gay, circulated Thursday night on Twitter/X, showing him in sexual acts with a Brazilian man. Out of respect for Greenwald’s privacy, Headline USA is not sharing the video or describing its contents. Screenshots circulated online showing that Greenwald apparently retweeted the video before deleting it.

Greenwald, who broke numerous prize-winning stories based on the leaks of ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden, confirmed the videos’ authenticity Friday morning. He said he’s close to finding out who leaked the videos, and that he believes he was targeted for political reasons.

“Last night, videos were released online depicting behavior in my private life. Some were distorted and others were not. They were published without my knowledge or consent and its publication was therefore criminal,” he said, adding that he wasn’t embarrassed by the videos.

“They all display fully consensual behavior, harming nobody … the only wrongdoing here is the criminal and malicious publication of the videos in an attempt to malign perceived political enemies and advance a political agenda.”

Greenwald was once popular among liberals, but became a pariah when he became a critic of the FBI’s politically motivated Russia collusion investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign. He continued to criticize Democrats under the Biden administration over the Ukraine war, internet censorship and other issues.

More recently, Greenwald has become a vocal critic of Israel’s mass slaughter of Palestinians.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The U.S. Dollar is at a Critical Inflection Point
Next article
Deportations of Nearly 500,000 Allowed to Proceed

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com