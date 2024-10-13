Joe’s and Kamala’s Teams Take Gloves Off as White House Tensions Boil Over

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Harris campaign and the Biden White House appear unable to stand each other, according to remarks given to Axios by 10 people familiar with the rift.

President Joe Biden’s allies are reportedly bitter about the pressure he faced from top Democrats to step aside, while Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign is frustrated with the White House’s lack of effective messaging coordination.

“They’re too much in their feelings,” a Harris ally claimed referring to the White House. a Harris ally said, referring to the White House.

Others expressed their grievances about Biden publicly contradicting Harris’s statements. One instance of poor coordination occurred when Biden held an impromptu press conference last Friday, overlapping with Harris’s speech in Michigan.

🚨 NEW: The relationship between Kamala Harris' team and Joe Biden's White House has been increasingly fraught in the final weeks before Election Day, 10 people familiar with the situation tell @AlexThomp. https://t.co/VP0U7mLcJx — Axios (@axios) October 13, 2024

Earlier in the week, Biden debunked Harris’s criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as Floridians dealt with a natural disaster.

Harris falsely claimed DeSantis had ignored her phone calls amid two hurricanes. In contrast, Biden praised DeSantis as “very gracious” and “cooperative.”

The two also seem to be on different pages regarding the economy. Biden has been promoting what he dubbed a robust economic outlook for the country, while Harris has focused on inflation’s negative impact on Americans.

“The White House is lacking someone in the room thinking first and foremost about how things would affect the campaign,” another Harris ally told Axios.

Adding to the tension is the slow pace of staffing Harris’s office to handle increasing workloads.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that White House staffers who moved to Harris’s campaign are seen as disloyal to Biden, causing friction.

Arguments have also erupted within the Harris campaign over who gets to appear on TV, with Biden’s former campaign members allegedly clashing with Harris’s newer team.