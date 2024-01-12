Jill Claims Scrutiny Against Hunter ‘Cruel’ Despite ‘Entitled C—t’ Berating

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) First Lady Jill Biden has come to the defense of Hunter Biden, amid what she described as “cruel” treatment stemming from a congressional investigation into allegations of bribery, political corruption and an influence-peddling scheme.

Jill Biden, who had a contentious relationship with Hunter Biden, leading to him referring to her as an “entitled c—t,” dismissed the scathing accusations against her stepson and President Joe Biden. She expressed pride in Hunter Biden during a softball interview on MNSBC’s Morning Joe.

JILL BIDEN: “I think what they are doing to Hunter is cruel.” pic.twitter.com/xQCIB4yI8B — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2024

“I think what they are doing to Hunter is cruel,” she claimed. “I’m really proud how Hunter has rebuilt his life after addiction. I love my son; it has hurt my grandchildren and that’s what I’m so concerned about. That it’s affecting their lives as well.”

The relationship between Jill Biden and Hunter Biden wasn’t always positive, as revealed in leaked text messages from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, according to the Sun.

In a 2018 exchange with Hallie Biden — Beau Biden’s widow and also Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend — the president’s son reportedly used derogatory language towards his stepmother, saying, “F–k my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c–t as you.”

In a separate alleged text to his uncle, James Biden, Hunter disparagingly referred to the first lady as a “f–king moron, a vindictive moron.” He added, “And you do know the drunkest I’ve ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you’re a shut [sic] grammar teacher that wouldn’t survive one class in a ivy graduate program.”

The berating continued, with Hunter Biden claiming: “So go f–k yourself Jill let’s all agree I don’t like you anymore than you like me.”

Hunter Biden has been a source of trouble for the Biden administration, leading officials to caution that Joe Biden might need to distance himself from his scandal-ridden son, a former attorney, turned lobbyist, turned painter.

Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings are at the center of an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden, alleging that the president personally benefited from the profits of his son’s questionable business activities.