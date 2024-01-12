Quantcast
Friday, January 12, 2024

Jill Claims Scrutiny Against Hunter ‘Cruel’ Despite ‘Entitled C—t’ Berating

'F–k my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c–t as you...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden listen to performances after lighting the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) First Lady Jill Biden has come to the defense of Hunter Biden, amid what she described as “cruel” treatment stemming from a congressional investigation into allegations of bribery, political corruption and an influence-peddling scheme. 

Jill Biden, who had a contentious relationship with Hunter Biden, leading to him referring to her as an “entitled c—t,” dismissed the scathing accusations against her stepson and President Joe Biden. She expressed pride in Hunter Biden during a softball interview on MNSBC’s Morning Joe.

“I think what they are doing to Hunter is cruel,” she claimed. “I’m really proud how Hunter has rebuilt his life after addiction. I love my son; it has hurt my grandchildren and that’s what I’m so concerned about. That it’s affecting their lives as well.” 

The relationship between Jill Biden and Hunter Biden wasn’t always positive, as revealed in leaked text messages from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, according to the Sun.

In a 2018 exchange with Hallie Biden — Beau Biden’s widow and also Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend — the president’s son reportedly used derogatory language towards his stepmother, saying, “F–k my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c–t as you.” 

In a separate alleged text to his uncle, James Biden, Hunter disparagingly referred to the first lady as a “f–king moron, a vindictive moron.” He added, “And you do know the drunkest I’ve ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you’re a shut [sic] grammar teacher that wouldn’t survive one class in a ivy graduate program.” 

The berating continued, with Hunter Biden claiming: “So go f–k yourself Jill let’s all agree I don’t like you anymore than you like me.” 

Hunter Biden has been a source of trouble for the Biden administration, leading officials to caution that Joe Biden might need to distance himself from his scandal-ridden son, a former attorney, turned lobbyist, turned painter. 

Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings are at the center of an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden, alleging that the president personally benefited from the profits of his son’s questionable business activities. 

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Hints at VP Pick in Blockbuster Town Hall: ‘I Know Who It’s Gonna Be’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com