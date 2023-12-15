Meghan McCain Threatens to Sue Ex-‘View’ Colleague over Hunter Biden Comparison

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Conservative commentator Meghan McCain has threatened legal action against disturbing accusations made by one of her former colleagues from The View.

In a series of Twitter posts, McCain, a former co-host of The View, issued a scathing rebuke to ABC, the parent company of the show, and co-host Ana Navarro after Navarro seemingly drew comparisons between McCain and Hunter Biden, the twice-indicted son of President Joe Biden.

NEW: Meghan McCain is threatening legal action after “The View” co-host Ana Navarro accused her of influence peddling like Hunter Biden. While doing her best to please Joe and Hunter, Navarro said lots of people take part in tax evasion and influence peddling. “Look, did Hunter… pic.twitter.com/eGbkpMwxFD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 14, 2023

“I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American,” McCain said. “I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politicians children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden.”

McCain’s remarks followed Navarro’s claims during Thursday’s episode of The View, seemingly accusing an unnamed former The View co-host of engaging in influence peddling, similar to Hunter Biden.

“Did Hunter Biden influence-peddled on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it,” said Navarro during the show, not directly naming McCain.

Navarro’s remarks left her co-hosts baffled about whom she was referring to. “I’m not talking about currently,” Navarro responded, prompting the other hosts to react with, “Oh!”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin told the audience, “We just wanted to clear our names,” while Sara Haines mocked, “Oh my God, do I have a claim to fame that I am not using?”

While Navarro, the purportedly conservative voice on the show, did not name McCain explicitly, users on Twitter immediately identified McCain as the alleged culprit.

Notably, McCain is the daughter of late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and has long faced accusations of using her last name to gain notoriety in Republican politics.

In an initial response to the claims, McCain said she did not take the remarks lightly after being accused of “criminal behavior” by her former employer.

.@TheView is an @ABC News program. I do not take it lightly when any news program suggests I engage in criminal behavior, especially as a former employee of ABC News. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 14, 2023

“All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous,” she added in a separate statement. “I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.”

McCain was a co-host of The View from 2017 until 2021 when she quit after years of constant clashes with the leftist co-hosts.

It isn’t immediately clear whether the show will issue an apology in the Friday show or whether Navarro would retract her accusations.