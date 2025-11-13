Thursday, November 13, 2025

JFK’s Grandson Mocked Over ‘Jack for New York’ Slogan

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The congressional campaign of Jack Schlossberg, the “nepo” grandson of President John F. Kennedy, is off to a rough start.

Schlossberg is an online influencer whose résumé amounts to a Vogue op-ed. He has built an internet career out of coasting on his family name, taking cheap shots at President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and tagging along for interviews with his mother, Caroline Kennedy.

Schlossberg, who announced Wednesday his run to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler in 2026, has faced growing mockery just a day into his campaign.

On social media, critics have slammed Schlossberg’s lack of real-life experience and ridiculed his campaign slogan, “Jack for New York,” with many pointing out the unintended sexual double meaning.

“Dude. Who’s gonna tell him his sign is about to be a MEME,” Newsmax host Carl Higbie predicted via X.

Some also mocked his campaign launch photos, as critics noted that both the New York City and American flags photographed behind him appeared wrinkled, as if freshly ordered online.

Schlossberg’s mother reportedly opposed his decision to run, fearing the relentless mockery, according to the New York Post.

“Caroline has pleaded with Jack not to run, but he seems determined to follow in the political footsteps of his grandfather [President John F. Kennedy] and generations of other Kennedys who have held political office,” a source told the Post.

“Jack’s decision to throw his hat in the ring has seriously frightened Caroline, who believes the political world has become too dangerous, too frightening, too crazy, and so she doesn’t want her only son … running for elective office in the current toxic environment,” the source added.

Nadler, who announced his retirement in September, dismissed Schlossberg’s bid given his inexperience.

“Well, there’s nothing particularly good or bad about a Kennedy holding my seat. But the Kennedy, unlike Schlossberg, should be somebody with a record of public service, a record of public accomplishment, and he doesn’t have one,” Nadler told CNN.

