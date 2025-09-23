JFK’s Grandson Could Replace Jerry Nadler

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, could replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., ahead of the 2026 Democratic primary.

The New York Post reported Monday that Schlossberg has “a shot” at winning the primary. He told his social media followers he had launched an exploratory committee to examine potential pathways to victory.

Despite launching the committee, Schlossberg has few accomplishments beyond going viral for attacking President Donald Trump.

Schlossberg, 32, is the son of Caroline Kennedy — the daughter of the late president — and businessman Edwin Schlossberg.

Despite his perceived prestigious lineage, Schlossberg has become better known for his bizarre online antics.

In January, he called himself a “literal pervert” after calling his grandmother, the late former First Lady Jackie Kennedy “hot.”

He has impersonated former First Lady Melania Trump, repeatedly attacked his cousin and current HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and at one point mocked Kennedy’s battle with spasmodic dysphonia.

His behavior hasn’t been confined to family feuds. When Disney briefly pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air, Schlossberg lashed out on social media, demanding Democrats “come up with something quickly.”

“If we don’t do that and we let another election cycle go by without giving anyone anything to cheer for, we’re going to keep losing,” Schlossberg said. “We’re running out of time.”

It seems that Schlossberg is trying to bid farewell to his social media tirades and land a job—in Congress.

Nadler announced earlier this month that he would not seek an 18th term in 2026, marking the end of a political career that began in 1992.

“Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that,” Nadler said in an interview with the New York Times.

Nadler endorsed close ally and Manhattan Assemblyman Micah Lasher as his preferred successor, though his endorsement could carry little influence.