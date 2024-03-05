‘Jeopardy!’ Question on Neopronouns Engenders Calls for Boycott

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Conservative Jeopardy! fans were up in arms after an episode last week capitulated to woke gender ideology with a question about “neopronouns,” the New York Post reported.

Some may now be considering a boycott of the NBC’s long-running primetime staple, which pointedly eschewed controversy during the decadeslong reign of late host Alex Trebek. Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020, sending the trivia-based game show into an identity crisis as it scrambled for a suitable replacement.

With Wheel of Fortune‘s outspoken conservative host Pat Sajak having announced last June that the current season would be his last, one of the few remaining bastions against wokeism on network TV may soon be coming to a close for good.

The sensitive topic came up during the first round on the show’s “Tournament of Champions” quarterfinal, which aired on Monday, Feb. 26.

Contestant Cris Pannullo took a clue for $600 from the category “Speech! Parts of Speech!”

The clue read, “Xem, Xyrs, Xemself,” prompting Pannullo to respond with the question, “What are pronouns?”

Ken Jennings, the host, allowed the answer. “Those are pronouns,” he said, before clarifying for elderly viewers who might be baffled by the response: “Neopronouns.”

So-called neopronouns are a recent grammatical innovation, serving the activist agenda of the LGBT+ crowd as it seeks to weaponize language and semantics in order to impose radical, anti-scientific diktats on an unwitting public.

According to CNN, neopronouns are “gender-neutral or nonbinary pronouns that are distinct from the common she, he and they.”

In an attempt to rewrite history, CNN also claimed that the use of words like “xe” and “em” “date back several centuries, when they were introduced by writers as a solution for referring to subjects without assuming gender.”

According to the definition proffered by a leading LGBT activist group, the Human Rights Campaign, the use of neopronouns in daily speech is a “step towards a society where people can more fully express all parts of themselves.”

Naturally, many Jeopardy! fans on Twitter ripped the show for going woke.

“I still watch Jeopardy every day but their questions and answers keep getting weirder and weirder,” wrote one irritated Twitter user, @Dennydagoat. “When Alex Trebek was still alive we never had any of this.”

I still watch jeopardy every day but their questions and answers keep getting weirder and weirder. When Alex Trebek was still alive we never had any of this https://t.co/sev8w2QXA5 — LEODY SZN🟪🟦 (@Dennydagoat) February 28, 2024

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk also shared his thoughts about Jeopardy’s wokeness in a Monday tweet.

According to Musk, it is imperative to end the gender madness if American is to survive:

Woke Jeopardy ideas … “Difficult questions that require context for $400” Is it better to:

A. Cleanse the Earth in nuclear fire.

B. Vote Republican. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

While the old adage “go woke, go broke” has not always turned out to be true, it seems plausible that Jeopardy! could face a situation similar to Bud Light, which caused a debacle for itself last summer when the beer brand tried to use transgender spokesperson Dylan Mulvaney to rebrand the product.

Surprisingly, according to a 2022 survey, the Trebek-less neo-Jeopardy! performs better among 18- to 34-year-olds than with older age demographics.

Among the 4,199 survey respondents 44% of those in the younger age group watched compared with 30% of those 35 to 64 and 36% of those 65 and up.

In another question with 3,216 responses, 40% of Jeopardy! viewers said they used cannabis at least on occasion, while only 26% of non-viewers admitted to doing so.

Viewers also were 8% more likely to have used or planned to use TikTok.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.