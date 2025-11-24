Monday, November 24, 2025

Jeffries Melts Down When Host Challenges Obamacare Talking Points

'That's absolutely a ridiculous assertion. Shame on you for saying that. It’s not a partisan issue for us!'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hakeem Jeffries
Hakeem Jeffries / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., grew visibly agitated Friday during a CNBC interview when co-host Becky Quick pushed back on his refusal to compromise with Republicans on extending Obamacare subsidies. 

The exchange, which quickly went viral on X, began when Quick asked why Jeffries would not consider a one- or two-year extension, rather than three years, to win enough Republican support for a vote. 

In response, Jeffries tried to pivot, citing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s prior offer of a similar extension during earlier government shutdown negotiations.  

Quick interrupted, saying, “Let’s not go back to what’s done in the past and what has not been extended.” 

Jeffries snapped back, breaking down a long explanation on the Schumer context:  

“You can ask me the question. I’ll provide the answer. … I’m providing an answer in order to provide context. Republicans have repeatedly refused to take yes for an answer. It was a very reasonable, multiyear extension that was offered. It was a one-year extension, plus a multi-year process to a bipartisan commission to more permanently resolve the Affordable Care Act issue. So having that context is absolutely important, regardless of what you may think.”

Quick, clearly frustrated, accused him of obstructing bipartisan legislation. 

“It’s important context to make me realize that I don’t think you want to get a deal done. I think this is something where you’d like to see the rates go higher and allow the Republicans to hang themselves with that. Is that the answer?” 

Jeffries fired back: “That’s absolutely a ridiculous assertion. Shame on you for saying that. It’s not a partisan issue for us!’ 

Quick rolled her eyes, but the heated exchange continued for several more minutes. 

