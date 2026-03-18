JD Vance Remains Republicans’ Top Pick for 2028

(Morgan Sweeney, The Center Square) Vice President JD Vance remains the favored candidate among Republicans and right-leaning independents for the next presidential primary, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio moved up in a new The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll.

The poll surveyed 952 Republicans and 225 independents who lean Republican across the country, asking them to choose from 15 prominent figures in conservative politics or select ‘someone else’ or ‘not sure.’ Vance was the first choice by a landslide, with 36% of respondents selecting the current vice president. He drew nearly twice as much support as Donald Trump Jr., the second-most popular choice at 19%. An additional 14% said they were not sure, rounding out the top 70% of respondents.

However, both Vance and Trump Jr. lost some support since a similar October Voters’ Voice Poll, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio gained ground. While Rubio finished with just 9%, he was the third choice among the names listed and the second-most popular figure with independent voters.

In October, 38% of Republican respondents endorsed Vance, as did 41% of independents, compared to 36% and 33% in the latest poll. Trump Jr. secured 26% of Republicans and 13% of right-leaning independents in the October poll, and Rubio lagged behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with 4%.

Now, Rubio secured 9% of Republicans and 15% of independents, compared to Trump Jr.’s 20% and 8%.

Previously, Vance had polled better with women than with men, 40% to 36%. This time, 39% of men polled chose Vance, compared to 33% of women, while 11% of women chose Rubio, alongside 8% of men.

Support from Hispanic and Latino respondents did align with the overall results of the poll, with Vance at 24%, Trump Jr. at 22% and Rubio at 17%.

Vance dominated among rural respondents, with 47% rallying behind the Hillbilly Elegy author. Trump Jr. was more popular among urban respondents, with 32% to Vance’s 28%.

DeSantis finished with 5%, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with 3%, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz with 3% and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy with 2%. Other names were former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, former Department of Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Alabama Sen. Katie Britt and former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.