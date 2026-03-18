Senators Grill Mullin on DHS Nomination, Past Comments

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square) U.S. senators exchanged sharp, personal barbs Wednesday with Markwayne Mullin, nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Sen. Mullin, R-Okla., was nominated by President Donald Trump to lead DHS after President Donald Trump removed Kristi Noem from the position.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., grilled Mullin over comments he made in February where he called Paul a “freaking snake” for trying to block passage of a funding bill.

Mullin spoke at an event in Oklahoma on Feb. 14. He took questions from voters and spoke about party dynamics in the U.S. Senate.

Mullin referred to the Senate’s efforts to fund the federal government through a vote-a-rama in June 2025. During appropriations votes, Paul proposed an amendment to the appropriation bills that would have prevented the bills from being passed.

fk”The problem is Rand knew that if that bill passed, it would kill the other eleven appropriation bills, which would throw us into a shutdown,” Mullin said. “Rand doesn’t ever vote with [Republicans] when it comes to appropriations bills.”

Mullin accused Paul of blocking appropriations funding to legalize hemp drinks in Kentucky, due to pressure from the tobacco industry.

Paul slammed Mullin and called him a “man with anger issues.” Paul also mentioned a committee hearing where Mullin threatened a witness.

“Explain to the American public how a man who has no regrets about brawling in a Senate committee can set a proper example for over 250,000 men and women who work at the Department of Homeland Security,” Paul said.

Mullin rebutted Paul’s claims and said the Kentucky senator fights Republicans more often than he votes alongside them in the chamber.

“You have spent millions of dollars in my campaigns against me because we just don’t get along,” Mullin said. “I can have different opinions with everybody in this room, but as secretary of homeland, I will be protecting everybody, including Kentucky, as much as I will my own backyard in Oklahoma.”

Sen. Gary Peters called on Mullin to lead DHS through its recent funding battles. The department has been left without congressionally appropriated funding since Feb. 14.

Peters said he wants Immigrations and Custom Enforcement officers to follow the same rules as local and state police officers. He grilled Mullin on comments made after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good during ICE protests in Minneapolis.

Mullin said Alex Pretti was a “deranged individual.” He also said Renee Good committed an “act of domestic terrorism” and told CNN the officer who shot her was “absolutely” justified.

“This is a role where temperament matters, where judgment matters, and where experience matters,” Peters said. “We have seen under Secretary Noem’s leadership how shortcomings in these traits compound the challenges that already come with leading a large and complex department.”

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., praised Mullin for his character and ability to negotiate with others over policy.

“I appreciate your leadership,” Lankford said. “I appreciate your willingness to be able to step up in a season where DHS needs a leader, to be able to step into that role, and to be able to help our nation in so many different complicated areas, especially at a time when, right now, we can’t even get funding to DHS.”

Mullin said he does not want to have DHS in the headlines every day under his leadership. He called on returning funding and paychecks for employees at DHS.

“I’ll work beside them every single day to not just secure a homeland, to bring peace of mind and confidence to the agency,” Mullin said. “We have to get DHS funded.”

Senators on the Homeland Security committee are expected to vote Thursday over Mullin’s nomination as secretary.