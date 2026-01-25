Jay Jones Humiliated by Yet Another Clerical Error, One Month into Office

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones issued yet another public statement riddled with a clerical error, marking the second time his office has faced such embarrassment online, less than a week into office.

Jones, a Democrat who won office despite a scandal in which he joked in text messages about shooting a political rival, posted a statement Wednesday on X that included a link with an image that misspelled “Attorney General” as “Attoney General.”

The error was quickly noticed by his GOP predecessor, Jason Miyares, who wrote: “Go easy folks. Perhaps someone on the staff was just saying ‘Hey, Tony’ in a Jersey accent?”

Go easy folks. Perhaps someone on the staff was just saying “Hey, Tony” in a Jersey accent? pic.twitter.com/XdyRF3JGTv — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) January 22, 2026

The since-deleted post promoted a press statement in which Jones boasted about filing a court document trying to undo Miyares’s consent judgment agreement to block in-state tuition rates for illegal aliens.

“Today, I took decisive action to stop Donald Trump’s attack on Virginia’s in-state tuition law,” the original post read. “My office will use every legal tool available to defend Virginia’s law and protect our students from Trump’s federal overreach.”

Jones replaced the post with a corrected version, though even that update contained a typo, changing “Today” to “Yesterday.”

The latest mistake followed an earlier blunder in which Jones signed an official court document using Miyares’s letterhead.

The letter, dated Jan. 17, the same day Jones took office, was addressed to state Del. Marcus B. Simon and still bore the header “Jason S. Miyares, Attorney General.”

That error also drew mockery from Republican critics, several of whom took to social media to ridicule the new attorney general’s rocky start.