Friday, July 10, 2026

Jasmine Crockett Won’t Go Quietly, Calls Election Loss ‘Racist’

Crockett made the remarks while speaking at the Global Black Economic Forum on Tuesday, addressing her March 3 defeat to Texas state Rep. James Talarico.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jasmine Crockett
Jasmine Crockett / IMAGE: CSPAN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Soon-to-be former Rep. Jasmine Crockett claimed racism played a role in her Texas Democratic Senate primary loss, calling the race “racist” while responding to her “haters.”

Crockett made the remarks while speaking at the Global Black Economic Forum on Tuesday, addressing her March 3 defeat to Texas state Rep. James Talarico.

“It was racist. It was a racist race,” Crockett said of her loss to Talarico, who is white. “It is what it is, right? But we live in America as y’all are celebrating 250. Okay? We know what this country is.”

Crockett did not specify where the alleged racism stemmed from.

In her same speech, Crockett pointed to what she described as historic turnout, claiming there was “no race that turned out more people to vote ever in the state of Texas except for Barack and Hillary.”

Crockett also pointed to the 2024 Democratic primary campaign of former Rep. Colin Allred, who received just over 500,000 votes.

“I got over double that, and I still lost,” she added.

Talarico secured 1,212,571 votes, or more than 52% of the vote, while Crockett received 1,068,387 votes, or 46.2%.

Crockett also pushed back against Democratic critics who called on her to campaign for Talarico.

“The fact is we have never seen anybody, quote unquote, be pressured to jump into a Senate race to help out their opponent that beat them ever,” she said. “This is the first time we have ever seen this in this country. And it just so happens that it ended up being a high-profile black woman.”

She described herself as “nobody’s foot tool.”

Instead, Crockett said that she would continue supporting other black candidates in the general election.

“I believe in doing everything that I can for the betterment specifically, not to the detriment of anybody else, but specifically for Black people. And I am committed to that. I will continue to do that work. And that’s that on that,” she added.

By entering the Senate race, Crockett gave up her seat in the U.S. House, which she had held since 2023.

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