Trump: Ceasefire with Iran Over as Talks Continue

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) The ceasefire with Iran is over as talks with the Islamic Republic continue, President Donald Trump said Friday.

Trump’s post on social media follows a tumultuous week of increased strikes in Iran after the Islamic Republic targeted cargo ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passageway for oil stockpiles.

The Trump administration has requested $87.6 billion from Congress to cover the costs of the conflict, including more than $70 billion for military expenses, according to a White House supplemental appropriations request.

Earlier this week, during the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump voiced his frustration with Iranian leaders, indicating they can’t be trusted in negotiations, coming weeks after the U.S. and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, entering technical talks to end the conflict.

The ceasefire, which went into effect over three months ago on April 8, has been tested multiple times as tensions flared, mainly over the Strait of Hormuz.

In his latest Truth Social post, the president appears skeptical of Iran’s desire to continue negotiations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the cease fire is over!” the president wrote.

Trump claimed earlier this week that dealing with the Islamic Republic is a “waste of time,” calling the leaders “dirty players” and “liars.”

The president has also highlighted Iran’s threats on his life, revealing he has been targeted by the Islamic Republic, underscoring it a handful of times this week. Multiple reports claim Israeli intelligence uncovered an alleged plot by Iran to target the president.

While the U.S. launched large-scale strikes against the Islamic Republic earlier in the week, strikes haven’t resumed.

Despite Iran’s threats on cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. officials maintain ships continue to transit through the vital waterway.