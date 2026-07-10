WATCH: Mitch McConnell Carried Out on a Stretcher

(José Niño, Headline USA) Video newly obtained by CNN captures paramedics rolling a person on a stretcher out of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s, R-Ky., Washington residence and lifting them into a waiting ambulance. The footage sharpens a question his staff has spent nearly a month dodging. What actually happened to him?

The neighbor who recorded the scene described stepping outside near 8:30 a.m. on June 14 to find the block completely shut down. Two ambulances sat at the curb alongside a fire truck, and Capitol Police officers held the street. Roughly half an hour elapsed before crews brought someone out on a stretcher.

Distance blurs the recording, and the person’s face never enters the frame. An orange blanket drapes the lower legs. The feet remain bare.

Public records allowed CNN to match the home visible in the video to McConnell’s address. His team has said he entered the hospital that same day.

“He’s in a stretcher, and he’s in some sort like orange foam looking blanket type thing,” the neighbor said. Their eye kept returning to the exposed feet, which in one fleeting moment appeared “not moving.”

Officers offered the neighbor almost nothing, describing the situation only as a “medical emergency.” When the neighbor asked directly whether McConnell was the patient, the officers replied that they would shut a street down for any resident. Confirmation arrived instead from someone farther up the block.

“One of my neighbors is like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s Mitch, I saw his face,'” the neighbor recounted. That witness also reported seeing no oxygen mask on the senator.

Separately, an independent journalist published EMS audio in which dispatchers reference an “unconscious” person and a “cardiac arrest” at the address, while a responder radios that there is “CPR in progress,” per a report by CNN. Authorities have never publicly confirmed that the call concerned McConnell.

What struck the neighbor most was the pace. Crews moved efficiently, yet nothing about them suggested alarm. “In a situation where perhaps time is of the essence, there seems to be a little bit more urgency, but there was no urgency here,” they told CNN. The ambulances rolled off the street with their sirens quiet.

Weeks have passed and McConnell’s office still refuses to identify what sent him to the hospital or characterize his condition. A spokesperson declined to comment for the story. Per CNN, on the morning itself, his team volunteered only that the senator had been “admitted to the hospital this morning” and was “receiving excellent care.”

His allies keep filling the vacuum. Senate Majority Leader John Thune says the two have talked. Scott Jennings told CNN’s Kasie Hunt that McConnell’s “voice sounded strong” and that he sounded “obviously well enough to call me on the phone.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino