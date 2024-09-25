Quantcast
Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Sorry, Not Sorry: Janet Jackson Says She Didn’t Authorize Apology to Kamala Harris

'I was told that they discovered her father was white...'

Posted by Chris Cella Jr.
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson / IMAGE: jacob james via YouTube

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Multiple-time Grammy-winning singer Janet Jackson revoked an unauthorized apology issued on her behalf to Vice President Kamala Harris concerning recent comments that called Harris’s ethnic background into question.

Jackson ignited controversy during an interview with The Guardian on Saturday, when she speculated that Harris may not be black but Indian.

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,” Jackson stated.

When pressed by the reporter, she further claimed, “I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Harris’s presumptive father is Donald J. Harris, an economics professor emeritus at Stanford University and author of a well-known treatise on Marxist economic theory.

Harris is known to have been descended in part from an Irish slaveholder—thereby undermining his leftist daughter’s recent endorsement of reparations to black Americans and underscoring the logistical problem that such policies would create through arbitrary payouts that could potentially go to the descendants of those who were responsible.

It is unclear whether Jackson—the sister of the late, racially ambiguous pop superstar Michael Jackson—was referring to this or was calling Donald Harris’s paternity into question.

Regardless, her remarks prompted widespread outrage, with major news outlets expressing moral indignation over Jackson’s remarks.

The following day, an apology surfaced, but it was revealed that Mo Elmasri, who issued the statement, falsely claimed to be Jackson’s manager and acted without her consent.

The Jackson team clarified that Randy Jackson, her brother, is her actual manager, and Elmasri had no authority to speak on her behalf. The lack of clarity regarding Elmasri’s role has left many questions about his connection to Jackson and her team.

Legacy media quickly connected Jackson’s controversial comments to former President Donald Trump’s assertion that “Harris turned black” for political gain.

This connection sparked a wave of social media speculation regarding Harris’s true ethnic background, prompting Democrats to assert that the scrutiny over her ethnicity was rooted in racism.

Trump also raised questions during his Sept. 10 debate with Harris as to the reasons that her estranged father had been absent throughout her history-making presidential run.

The situation intensified when Harris’s birth certificate circulated online, identifying her mother as ‘Caucasian.’ However, a Reuters fact check concluded that Harris has both Jamaican and Indian heritage, despite the birth certificate listing.

Jackson’s team remains firm, as of Tuesday night, in its retraction of the unauthorized apology, emphasizing that the initial comments were made without malice.

The incident highlighted the complex interplay between celebrity statements and media interpretation, particularly in the context of race and identity.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Threatens John Deere w/ 200% Tariff for Moving Production to Mexico
Next article
John Leguizamo Claims Hispanics Who Support Trump Are Homophobic

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com