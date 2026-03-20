Friday, March 20, 2026

James Comey Subpoenaed in ‘Grand Conspiracy’ Probe of Trump Lawfare 

Patel’s FBI’s broader conspiracy case would allow a special prosecutor more time to connect recent alleged crimes to older events, treating them as part of a continuing conspiracy or racketeering operation...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Barack Obama and James Comey
Barack Obama and James Comey / IMAGE: The Guardian via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAEmbattled former FBI Director James Comey has been subpoenaed in a sweeping “grand conspiracy” investigation into the aggressive targeting and prosecution of President Donald Trump, according to a new report. 

Comey’s subpoena is one of roughly 130 issued by investigators targeting officials from the Biden and Obama administrations, Axios reported Thursday. 

The probe reportedly centers on multiple instances in which officials in those administrations allegedly used government power to undermine Trump following his 2016 election victory. 

Trump was first targeted by false claims that he colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 election 

He then faced the lengthy Special Counsel investigation led by Robert Mueller, followed by multiple House and Senate probes. 

According to Axios, Comey is under scrutiny for his role in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russia’s alleged election interference. 

The assessment cited the Steele dossier, a now-discredited document. Current CIA Director John Ratcliffe said its inclusion “ran counter to fundamental tradecraft principles and ultimately undermined the credibility of a key judgment.” 

Ratcliffe has also referred Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan for criminal probe.

Brennan has dismissed the claims, saying he reviewed his records and found no evidence of wrongdoing. 

“I don’t see any case against me. I have looked back on all of my actions and decisions, and with John Durham, the special counsel, and others that have looked at what we did — they were certainly consistent with our legal authorities and with the law,” he said in an interview on MS Now (formerly MSNBC). 

Brennan is also facing a separate referral from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan for allegedly making false statements to Congress.

Fox News Digital first reported in July that both Comey and Brennan and are under investigation by the Justice Department for their roles in the politicized and fruitless Russiagate investigation, as well as for making false statements to Congress.

Fox reported at the time that FBI Director Kashyap Patel is running an investigation into whether there was a “grand conspiracy” between intelligence officials and Democratic politicians.

Patel’s FBI’s broader conspiracy case would allow a special prosecutor more time to connect recent alleged crimes to older events, treating them as part of a continuing conspiracy or racketeering operation. The probe could also enable the empaneling of a grand jury outside Washington, D.C., where Trump has historically faced unfavorable juries. Florida, where overt acts of the alleged conspiracy occurred, is being considered as an alternative venue.

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