Israeli Minister: Gaza Will Be ‘Wiped Out’ and Will Become Totally Jewish

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, a member of the Jewish Power party, has previously suggested nuking Gaza was an option...

Israeli soldiers are seen in a staging ground near the Israeli Gaza border. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comIsraeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said on Thursday that Israel was working to “wipe out” the Gaza Strip and called for the Palestinian territory to be settled by Jews, saying it will become totally Jewish.

“The government is racing ahead for Gaza to be wiped out,” Eliyahu said in a radio interview, according to The Times of Israel. “Thank God, we are wiping out this evil. We are pushing this population that has been educated on Mein Kampf.”

The minister, who is a member of Itamar Ben Gvir’s Jewish Power party, said that Gaza will be cleared for Jewish settlements, but said that Jewish towns wouldn’t be “fenced in inside cantons.”

“All Gaza will be Jewish,” he said. According to the Times, Eliyahu said Arabs who are loyal to the state of Israel could be tolerated, but it’s unclear what that means. “We aren’t racists,” he said.

The Israeli minister also denied that there was “hunger” inside Gaza, even though people have begun starving to death every day. “There’s no hunger in Gaza,” he said. “But we don’t need to be concerned with hunger in the Strip. Let the world worry about it.”

Eliyahu has a history of making genocidal statements about the Palestinians in Gaza. In 2023, he suggested that dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza was an option and that there was no “such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza.” He said at the time that Gaza didn’t have a right to exist and that anyone waving a Hamas or Palestinian flag “shouldn’t continue living on the face of the earth.”

