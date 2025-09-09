Israeli Airstrikes Target Hamas Leadership in Qatar

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The Israeli military launched airstrikes in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday in an attempt to target Hamas political leadership, marking a major Israeli escalation in the region that dims any hope of a ceasefire in Gaza.

A source told Al Jazeera that the attack occurred while Hamas officials were gathered to discuss a ceasefire proposal from the US. Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, said that Hamas’s leadership survived the attack, while the son of acting Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya was killed, along with several of his aides. Qatar’s Interior Ministry said that a Qatari security officer was also killed in the attack.

Hamas later issued a statement that said none of its political leaders were killed in the attack. It said a total of six people were killed, including al-Hayya’s son, four office staff, and the Qatari officer.

According to Israeli media, Israeli warplanes dropped more than 10 bombs on a residential building where Israel believed Hamas leaders were gathering, an area of Doha near schools and embassies. Qatar has hosted a Hamas office since 2012, a step it took at the request of the US.

Sources told Middle East Eye President Trump “blessed” the attack on Qatar, which his a major non-NATO ally of the US and hosts about 10,000 US troops. A White House official told AFP that the US was informed ahead of the attack.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later commented on the attack, saying it doesn’t advance US and Israeli goals while also backing the idea of targeting Hamas officials. “The Trump administration was notified by the United States military that Israel was attacking Hamas, which very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar,” she said.

“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace does not advance Israel or America’s goals. However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza is a worthy goal,” Leavitt added.

She said that Trump “believes this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for peace.”

Israeli Prime Minister claimed the attack was “a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Trump recently issued a statement demanding Hamas accept his ceasefire proposal, which he said was his “last warning” for the group. Hamas responded to Trump’s statement by saying it was ready to immediately enter negotiations. The proposal that the US put forward called for Hamas to release all remaining Israeli captives without a guarantee for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire.

If the US and Israel coordinated on the strike in Doha, it would mark the second time this year the two countries used negotiations as a cover for an attack. Israel launched the 12-Day War on Iran on June 13 amid US and Iran nuclear negotiations, two days before the US and Iran were set to hold another round of talks.

The attack on Doha also has implications for the US relationship with its Gulf Arab allies, although the fact that Israeli warplanes would have had to use Arab airspace to launch the strikes suggests there may have been some cooperation. Qatar said it condemned “in the strongest terms the cowardly Israeli attack” and said it was a “blatant violation of all international laws and norms.”

“The State of Qatar affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and its continued tampering with regional security, as well as any action targeting its security and sovereignty,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.