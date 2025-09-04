Israel Expects New Military Operations to Displace One Million Palestinians in Gaza

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) The Israeli military is anticipating forcing one million Palestinians from their homes and temporary shelters as it ramps up military operations across Gaza.

A journalist briefed on Israeli military plans for Gaza said an IDF official explained Tel Aviv is expecting to displace “one million” Palestinians. A senior military official said 70,000 Palestinians have already fled their homes.

Around two million Palestinians live in Gaza, and many have already been displaced multiple times. The UN estimates that one million Palestinians are currently sheltering in Gaza City. The IDF recently announced evacuation orders for Gaza City, demanding that people flee to the Mawasi safezone.

A UN panel for disabled people warned on Wednesday that disabled Palestinians are incapable of following Israeli evacuation orders.

However, Israel has repeatedly bombed the regions labeled as safe zones in Gaza. This week, an Israeli strike on Mawasi killed 11 people, including seven children, who were waiting in line for water.

Israel recently ramped up military operations in Gaza and is planning a full occupation of Gaza City. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the operations are already underway. “We are going to increase and enhance the strikes of our operation, and that is why we called you,” he stated. “We have already begun the ground operation in Gaza [City].”

Hamas says it is willing to release all the remaining Israeli captives if Tel Aviv agrees to a permanent end to the conflict.



This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.