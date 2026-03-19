Iraqi Arrested after Entering Texas Elementary School with Gun and Tactical Gear

(José Niño, Headline USA) Police arrested a naturalized citizen originally from Baghdad, Iraq for allegedly entering an elementary school near Houston while armed with a handgun and dressed in tactical gear, the Dallas Express reported.

Kyle Najm Chris, also known as Mohanad Najm Muhi, was taken into custody after allegedly sneaking into Zwink Elementary School north of Houston on March 10, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the outlet. He was described as a “native of Baghdad, Iraq” who received naturalized citizenship on August 24, 2022.

Chris, a Klein resident, faces a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, according to court records. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

Tactical Gear, Gun: Iraqi-Born Naturalized Citizen Busted At Zwink Elementary In Klein, Texas https://t.co/cDvzQJ05uY — DeAnna Calderón (@DCinTejas) March 18, 2026

The Dallas Express reported that at approximately 1:30 p.m. last Tuesday, a front desk secretary at Zwink Elementary allegedly witnessed Chris bypass “the security procedure for access to the school” by slipping through the front entrance after another person had exited.

The secretary reportedly confronted him about how he gained entry. He responded that the front door was unlocked and asked whether the building had armed security.

“During this encounter, the defendant was dressed in full green military or tactical law enforcement style attire, which included an exterior load-bearing vest as well as a taser and a holstered firearm,” the secretary reported. She also allegedly noticed two patches resembling those of the Houston Police Department, though authorities did not confirm this.

When the secretary asked Chris for identification, he allegedly said he did not have any.

“At no time did the defendant identify himself by name or agency,” the complaint reads.

Later that day, a Klein ISD Police officer learned of the incident. After examining security footage, it reportedly revealed the suspect “enter the school building wearing tactical-style clothing and a holstered firearm.”

“Security footage also showed the Defendant exiting the building, getting into a dark blue Dodge Charger and leaving the school grounds,” the officer wrote.

The officer issued a “be on the lookout” alert to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Texas DPS special agent used the surveillance footage to identify the suspect as Chris, while the Flock license plate database helped locate his vehicle.

The special agent reportedly confirmed that the suspect was a “native of Baghdad, Iraq” who became a naturalized American citizen on Aug. 24, 2022.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas granted his name change from Mohanad Najm Muhi to Kyle Najm Chris. The name choice is notable given that many Americans will recall Chris Kyle, the highly decorated U.S. Navy SEAL sniper widely known as the “American Sniper” who was shot and killed in 2013.

The special agent also discovered that Chris’ vehicle was registered to the security company Houston Private Officers LLC, according to the complaint. The suspect’s LinkedIn profile lists him as the “company owner” and refers to him as Chris Muhi.

State records show Chris held a registration as an “armed” security officer starting in 2017, which expired in August 2025. He also held an “unarmed” security officer registration from 2017 to 2019, an “unarmed” private investigator registration from 2022 to this Friday, March 20, 2026, and an “owner/company representative” registration starting in 2021 that expires in 2027.

His registrations indicate affiliations with Houston Private Officers LLC, Western Eagle Security, Quality Security Services LLC, and G4S.

The Texas DPS special agent allegedly confirmed Chris is not a licensed peace officer or an employee of Klein ISD. The agent also reportedly determined Chris “has no identifiable connection to Zwink Elementary or any other Klein ISD schools.”

School officials sent a letter to families explaining the delayed notification. “From the moment the individual left the front office, we were actively working with multiple law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend this individual. Sending a public notification during that window could have jeopardized those efforts, tipped off the suspect, and delayed the arrest,” per a report by KHOU.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino