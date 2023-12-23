Quantcast
Instagram Influencer Threatens to Decapitate Jewish Man on LAX Airport Bus 

'Get that f*cking camera off my face...'

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta's star Tommie Lee reportedly caught in a video assaulting a Jewish man (Source: @StopAntisemitism/ Twitter)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A disturbing video taken on an LAX shuttle bus shows a reality TV show and rapper physically assaulting a Jewish man, even going as far as threatening to “knock” the man’s “f*cking head off.” 

In the recorded video, Atasha Jefferson, a social media influencer with millions of followers also known as Tommie Lee, is seen standing on the bus, clutching pink and blue Birkin bags, while screaming: “Don’t ever point your camera at me, I’d knock your f*cking head off, b*tch.”

The altercation escalated as Lee told the man, “Don’t play with me,” to which he retorted, “Don’t talk to me like that, ma’am.” 

“Don’t play with me,” Lee interjected as she walked towards the exit of the bus’s exit. Despite the man’s seated pleas, saying, “Don’t talk like that,” Lee delivered a slap to his face. “Get that f*cking camera off my face,” she continued aggressively. 

The Stop Antisemitism non-profit was among the first accounts to share the now-viral video. The pro-Israel non-profit mentioned that the man was wearing a kippah but didn’t specify what prompted him to start recording the altercation nor what ignited Lee’s curse-laden tirade. 

Lee is a well-known figure in hip-hop and urban culture, first gaining notoriety from her time on MTV’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. On Instagram, she shares semi-nude photos with her over 5 million followers.

No charges have been filed against Lee, but social media users quickly identified her allegedly from an Instagram video she posted in the same attire as shown in the altercation. 

Lee took to her Instagram to seemingly address the turmoil surrounding the video. She posted on her temporary Instagram stories, “Spread Love Not Hate.” 

It remains unclear whether the man has pressed charges against the reality show star or if law enforcement authorities are investigating the incident.

Lee has encountered law enforcement issues previously, having been arrested for alleged child abuse and assault, as reported by urban news outlet HotNewHipHop.com

In 2016, Lee purportedly attempted to run over her Love & Hip-Hop co-star Joseline Hernandez. She was booked in a local Georgia prison for violating a restraining order placed by Hernandez. In 2018, she was slapped with an alcohol monitor due to a DUI case and assaulting a jewelry store owner, according to TMZ.

That same year, Lee allegedly struck her daughter’s hand with a purse strap before slapping her face, resulting in child cruelty, aggravated assault and aggravated stalking charges.

She posted a $27,000 bond and was released. However, she was arrested on the same night for violating a restraining order against her daughter, according to the urban news outlet.

