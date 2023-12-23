‘Conservative’ Beer Company Releases Bikini Calendar w/ Riley Gaines, Others

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Ultra Right Beer company, which presents itself as a very conservative company, released its “Conservative Dad’s Real Women Of America” calendar for 2024 on Dec. 10, 2023, with the help of former college swimmer and conservative activist Riley Gaines.

On its website, the company wrote that all of the calendars are made in America and feature a whole host of “beautiful conservative women,” including Gaines, Ashley St. Clair, Dana Loesch, Josie “The Redheaded Libertarian,” and many others. The company also added that the purpose of the calendar is to celebrate “conservative women who are fighting woke extremists to preserve real women.”

In addition to that, 10% of sales from the calendars will be going towards the Riley Gaines Center, which seeks to protect women’s sports from biological men. Gaines became well known for her powerful stance against biological male William “Lia” Thomas, who pretended to be a woman to compete against females and, therefore, easily get awards, the Daily Caller reported.

For the most part, the response to the calendar has been positive. For example, Josie The Redheaded Libertarian had a huge response to her Ms. November photo.

“I am Ms. November for The Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer calendar. Link in comments,” she wrote.

However, some people either questioned or opposed the initiative since selling bikini photos that could easily appear on the pages of Playboy or Maxim doesn’t sound like something a true conservative would do.

“Stripper heels while cooking a pie next to Jesus. [Please] pick a lane,” one person wrote.

Others also pointed out that the calendar doesn’t like something a supposedly Christian company would do.

“This is tacky, I understand the impulse to ‘own the libs’, but even attempting a conservative version of this is conceding to a worldview that is 100% left-wing,” another person wrote.

Josie replied by mocking the Christian beliefs of a person and the author of the original post answered sarcastically.

“So based! Scantily dressed women posing in front of the cross of our Lord Jesus, you gotta be gay if you aren’t fully on board for that! Our hot women calendar is so much better than their hot women calendar, so glad to be on the side of tradition & Christianity!” the person wrote.