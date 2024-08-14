Quantcast
Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Inflation Ticks Up in New Federal Data

'Every increase in costs is a burden for small businesses, and when these folks face the historic inflation caused by Biden-Harris Price Hikes, those skyrocketing costs can quickly force them under...'

Posted by Editor 1
Midwestern farmer
A farmer planting with a tractor near Merna, Illinois / PHOTO: blogs.illinois.edu

(, The Center Square) Newly released federal inflation data showed that the Producer Price Index, a leading marker of inflation, rose last month.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the data, which showed a 0.1% increase in July, part of a 2.2% increase in the previous 12 months.

Notably, some goods have seen a major increase in the past 12 months, according to the data. Roasted coffee prices have increased 9.1% in the last year, dairy product prices rose 9.4%, and pork and “processed young chickens” prices rose 12.3% and 10.5% respectively.

Other goods saw a decrease. Corn prices dropped 28.3% in the same time period.

An increase in energy costs in particular helped fuel the overall increase.

“Prices for final demand goods rose 0.6 percent in July, the largest advance since a 1.1-percent jump in February,” BLS said.

“Nearly 60 percent of the broad-based increase in July can be traced to the index for final demand energy, which moved up 1.9 percent,” it continued. “Prices for final demand goods less foods and energy and for final demand foods also rose, 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.”

Goods saw a significant rise that was partially offset by a smaller decline in the price of services. Even then, the cost of goods varied.

“A quarter of the July rise in the index for final demand goods is attributable to a 2.8 percent advance in prices for gasoline,” BLS said.

“The indexes for diesel fuel, meats, jet fuel, fresh fruits and melons, and basic organic chemicals also increased,” it added. “Conversely, prices for electric power decreased 1.1 percent. The indexes for fresh and dry vegetables and for steel mill products also moved down.”

A major drop in the stock market last week raised concerns about the future of the economy this year.

Prices have risen more than 20% since President Joe Biden took office. While inflation has slowed its increase in recent months, prices have not decreased.

Republicans have continued to blast the Biden administration for the increased costs, which are making it harder for many Americans to make ends meet.

“Biden–Harris Price Hikes continue to increase prices of goods and services, making it harder for small businesses and families to make ends meet,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said in a statement after the data’s release.

“Every increase in costs is a burden for small businesses, and when these folks face the historic inflation caused by Biden–Harris Price Hikes, those skyrocketing costs can quickly force them under,” Scott added. “Under the failure of Bidenomics and the resulting Biden–Harris Price Hikes, the American Dream is growing further out of reach while families are having to choose which bills to pay this month and whether they can afford new school supplies for their children.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
House GOP to Probe Google and Facebook for Suppressing Trump Shooting News

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com