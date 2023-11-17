Imprisoned Infowars Host Held in Solitary Confinement, Prevented from Speaking to Attorney

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Infowars host Owen Shroyer, who is serving a 60-day prison sentence for his peaceful activities on Jan. 6, 2021, is reportedly being held in solitary confinement and prevented from speaking to his attorney, according to this supporters.

Shroyer’s Twitter account said on Wednesday that he’ll remain in solitary until Nov. 28.

“Despite 23 hours a day of lockdown, he remains in good spirits,” the account said.

UPDATE: Owen will remain in solitary confinement until 11/28 at the earliest. At that time his normal privileges will be reinstated. For now he is only able to communicate via mail. Despite 23 hours a day of lockdown, he remains in good spirits. "I'm as mentally strong as ever." — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) November 16, 2023

Shroyer’s account also explained why he was blocked from speaking to his lawyer.

“Unbelievably, FCI Oakdale claimed that Owen’s attorney was an imposter trying to gain access, which is why his legal call (which is allowed during solitary confinement so long as it’s pre-arranged with the facility) was denied for nearly a week. This is highly unusual behavior,” the account said on Thursday.

“With that said, the issue is now resolved, and the phone call is taking place tomorrow morning, according to his attorney.”

Unbelievably, FCI Oakdale claimed that Owen's attorney was an imposter trying to gain access, which is why his legal call (which is allowed during solitary confinement so long as it's pre-arranged with the facility) was denied for nearly a week. This is highly unusual behavior. — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) November 16, 2023

Shroyer was initially charged in August 2021 with disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds. He entered a deal with the Justice Department in June to plead guilty to the trespass charge.

Prosecutors then argued that the misdemeanor charge should result in jail time for Shroyer.

Even though prosecutors didn’t present evidence that Shroyer explicitly told protestors to enter the Capitol—unlike J6 provocateur Ray Epps, who has yet to be charged—his words lathered up the crowd into a frenzy, the DOJ argued.

“The events of January 6th did not happen in a bubble; individuals like Shroyer stoked the fires of discontent with the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election online, driving a mob of individuals to descend on Washington, D.C. on January 6th,” argued Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Paschall.

“Shroyer cannot light a fire near a can of gasoline, and then express concern or disbelief when it explodes.”

Instead of scolding DOJ prosecutors for seeking to imprison a journalist for First Amendment-protected activity, a federal judge granted their request—sentencing Shroyer to 60 days in jail.

Shroyer did recently receive a bit of good news. According to his Twitter account, his release date has been moved up to Dec. 18, so he should be home for the holidays.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.