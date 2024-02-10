Quantcast
Friday, February 9, 2024

‘I’m Not a Medical Doctor’: WH Struggles to Defend Biden’s Mental Acuity

'How can he be trusted with the nuclear codes...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre
President Joe Biden confers with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a daily press meeting in the Oval Office. / Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz, wikimedia

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The White House faced intense scrutiny over President Joe Biden’s ability to govern in the wake of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s damning report.

Federal prosecutors, citing the president’s age and apparent cognitive decline, opted against recommending charges for his mishandling of classified documents.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre resurrected a purported 2023 physician note and opposed subjecting Biden to a cognitive test, in a seemingly desperate attempt to shield the embattled 81-year-old president.

Jean-Pierre told reporters that Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the presidential physician, asserted Biden “understands what’s going on” in his surroundings and that because of his role as the leader of the free world, a cognitive test is not needed.

“I mean, look, I’m not a medical doctor, so certainly I’m not going to stand here and make… opine on tests or anything of that nature,” Jean-Pierre claimed, as reported by the New York Post.

She later argued against the necessity of a cognitive test, stating, “because of the president’s actions every day, what he deals with — with world leaders, the domestic issues that he has to deal with — that shows that the president is very much active and understands what’s going on.”

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy pressed Jean-Pierre about President Biden’s active role in governing the nation. “The commander-in-chief runs the country,” Jean-Pierre asserted. However, Doocy persistently reiterated his inquiries.

“How can he be trusted with the nuclear codes?” Doocy questioned, highlighting instances where the president stumbled over his words and confused world leaders.

Surprisingly, the president convened a press conference to rebut the special counsel’s claims. Hur’s assertions contended that the president’s recollection of when his son passed away served as a sign that a jury might perceive him as credible in a potential criminal trial involving the mishandling of classified information. 

However, during the same speech—intended to showcase his mental acuity—Biden referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the “president of Mexico.” 

