Illegals Make Up 75% of Arrests in Manhattan

Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Illegals outside The Roosevelt Hotel
Migrants sit in a queue outside of The Roosevelt Hotel that is being used by the city as temporary housing in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that illegal aliens make up approximately 75% of arrests in Midtown Manhattan and a large bulk of other neighborhoods in New York City.

Law enforcement sources who spoke anonymously with the New York Post said that illegals and other foreigners living in shelters are overwhelming the city’s criminal justice system, with these illegals being arrested for robbery, assault, domestic violence and other crimes across the Big Apple.

“I would say about 75% of the arrests in Midtown Manhattan are migrants, mostly for robberies, assaults, domestic incidents and selling counterfeit items,” one of the Post’s sources said, adding that the number is an estimate because “you can’t be 100% sure [they’re migrants] unless you arrest them in a shelter or they’re dumb enough to give you a shelter address.”

On Sept. 3, 2024, a law enforcement spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that police officers are prohibited from asking about the immigration status of crime victims, witnesses or suspects. The source also said that the New York Police Department doesn’t track immigration status data.

Another law enforcement officer told the Post that the rate of local arrests in Manhattan involving migrants could “easily” be 75% when you exclude petty larcenies at drugstores because they prefer more high-end merchandise.

“They can’t be bothered with lower-end stores. They like Lululemon and Sunglass Hut,” the source said, adding that illegals are involved in most pickpocketing, chain and phone snatching cases with the New York Police Department.

Jim Quinn, a veteran former prosecutor at the Queens District Attorney’s Office, also blamed the New York City government for what is happening inside the city.

“New York City eliminated a tool to get rid of violent criminals. What a mess. The sanctuary city law is pathetic. It’s disgusting. It’s crazy,” he said.

