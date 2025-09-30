Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Don Lemon Rants About White Men While Married to One

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Don Lemon
Don Lemon / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Don Lemon, the fired CNN host turned blogger, faced ridicule Monday after unleashing a tirade against “white men,” despite being married to one.

On his YouTube show, The Don Lemon Show, Lemon singled out white men, saying: “White man, something is broken, something is cracked deep inside when so many of you believe the answer to fear, to loss, to change is violence.”

Doubling down, he added, “Are you listening to me? I hope I’m saying it loud enough for the people in the back.”

The comments sparked mockery on social media, where users noted that Lemon has been married since 2024 to Tim Malone, a white man and real estate broker. The two met in 2015, and images of their public appearances quickly resurfaced online.

Headline USA reached out to Malone via text but did not receive an immediate response. An email sent to Lemon also went without a response.

Critics said Lemon’s remarks were both prejudicial and baseless, though consistent with his long record of smearing white men.

In October 2018, Lemon claimed white men posed a bigger threat than foreign nationals trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

“We have to stop demonizing people and realize that the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them,” he said at the time, in response to a caravan of illegal aliens heading to the U.S.

A month later, Lemon doubled down on the tirade even after CNN said neither the network nor Lemon would comment further.

“We keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else – some people who are marching toward the border like it’s imminent,” Lemon continued. “The last time they did this, a couple hundred people came and they, most of them didn’t get into the country. Most of them got tuckered out before they made it to the border.”

Don Lemon was ultimately ousted from CNN on April 24, 2023. His firing came after multiple controversies, including sexist remarks about Republican Nikki Haley, as well as other allegations of workplace misconduct.

He now makes videos on TikTok while live streaming on YouTube, a far cry from his prime days at CNN.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
