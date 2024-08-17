Hypocritical NYTimes Now Demands FARA Charges for Hunter Biden

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The New York Times published an opinion piece calling for President Joe Biden’s embattled son, Hunter Biden, to be charged with violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act, a shocking flip that comes only after Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

This sudden shift comes years after The Times and other left-leaning outlets vehemently denied and shut down similar concerns raised by Republican lawmakers, including those who launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

Casey Michel authored the piece titled “The Brazen Evasions of Hunter Biden,” published on Saturday. Michel is the director of Combating Kleptocracy at the Human Rights Foundation.

Michel’s article centers around allegations by Special Counsel David Weiss. The Hunter prosecutor claimed that a Romanian oligarch hired Hunter in an “attempt to influence U.S. government agencies.” Hunter, of course, never registered as a foreign agent despite longstanding concerns.

Reflecting on these revelations in addition to Hunter’s imminent tax trial, Michele wrote that “the time has come to finally charge him as an unregistered foreign agent.”

Michel acknowledges that Hunter Biden was “targeted” by “myriad foreign companies and foreign oligarchs” during Joe Biden’s vice presidency.

“With each revelation, and with each new foreign client revealed, the president’s detractors have wailed that the younger Mr. Biden violated foreign lobbying laws, which required him to disclose what he was doing abroad — as well as reveal the Americans he’d been targeting on behalf of his foreign benefactors,” Michel added.

He conceded that Biden’s actions may now cross a legal threshold and drew comparisons to Republican Paul Manafort, who pleaded guilty to FARA violations in 2018.

“Mr. Biden’s alleged foreign lobbying misdeeds appeared to fall short of crossing the line into criminality,” Michele admitted. “They may have put a lie to President Biden’s claimed concerns about foreign influence campaigns, but they were never worthy of formal charges.”

He stated that the new details give “prosecutors the opening to pursue the president’s son as one of the most prominent foreign lobbyists the United States has ever seen.”

The Times’s willingness to feature such a damning opinion piece after Biden dropped out of the race drew the ire of prominent conservatives.

Miranda Devine, a journalist and author of the best-selling book Laptop from Hell, expressed outrage over the timing.

“Sickening. Now that it doesn’t matter to the election, after downplaying the story for four years, NYT runs a piece saying Hunter Biden should be charged with foreign lobbying violations. Pretends the evidence has only just emerged,” she commented on X.

Sickening. Now that it doesn’t matter to the election, after downplaying the story for four years, NYT runs a piece saying Hunter Biden should be charged with foreign lobbying violations. Pretends the evidence has only just emerged. pic.twitter.com/UXCOIw5pN4 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 16, 2024

Tristan Leavitt, president of Empower Oversight, agreed with Devine. He called for accountability from Weiss, who did not pursue FARA charges against Hunter early on.

“Then the New York Times should agree David Weiss should be held accountable for NOT charging Hunter Biden,” Leavitt said. “It’s yet another example of how IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler were right all along along.”

In a separate post, Leavitt wrote: