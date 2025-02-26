House Republicans’ $4.5 Trillion Budget Resolution Overcomes Odds, Passes

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, border, defense, and energy promises are one step closer to enactment after the U.S. House narrowly passed its $4.5 trillion budget resolution Tuesday night, officially kickstarting the budget reconciliation process.

Following hours of Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., convincing Republican holdouts to commit, a brief cancellation of the vote, and then an abrupt recalling of all House members, the resolution passed 217-215 and now heads to the Senate.

Republicans have a majority in the upper chamber with 53 members to the Democrats’ 45 and two independents caucusing with them.

The passage of the House budget resolution was far from certain.

Both the high price tag and the steep spending cuts worried some Republicans, with centrists opposed to possible slashes to Medicaid and fiscal hardliners revolting against the estimated tens of trillions of dollars the resolution could add to the federal deficit over the next 10 years.

Besides extending the 2017 Trump tax cuts for at least 10 years at the cost of $4.5 trillion, the resolution authorizes a $300 billion increase in defense and border security spending, to be split among the Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Judiciary committees.

To partially accommodate its price tag, the proposal also instructs the Ways and Means Committee to raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion and instructs other committees to find at least $1.5 trillion in spending cuts over the next 10 years, likely from changes to Medicaid.

Just two Republican “no” votes could have tanked the resolution. Out of the four Republican holdouts who had either indicated or outright stated their intent to vote no, Reps. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., and Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, ultimately flipped after pressure from party leaders. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was the lone Republican who voted against the resolution.

The “very complicated negotiation,” in Johnson’s own words, marked yet another odds-defying moment where the Louisiana Republican pulled through on Trump’s agenda despite substantial resistance from members of his party.

“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us,” Johnson acknowledged after the vote. “We are going to deliver the America First agenda. We’re going to deliver all of it, not just parts of it, and this is the first step of that process.”