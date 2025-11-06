Thursday, November 6, 2025

House Dems Summon Ex-Prince Andrew to Talk about Jeffrey Epstein

'In addition to Mr. Epstein’s crimes, we are investigating any such efforts to silence, intimidate, or threaten victims...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) pose and Ghislaine Maxwell
Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) pose as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on in the background. / IMAGE: @Techno_Fog via Twitter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Democrats in the House Oversight Committee have written to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, seeking information about his relationship with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“You may have valuable information about the crimes committed by Mr. Epstein and his co-conspirators,” they said in a Thursday letter, signed by 16 Democrats.

Deceased Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claimed that Epstein pimped her out to Windsor. They settled their lawsuit in 2022. In her posthumous book released last month, Guiffre, who reportedly committed suicide in April, wrote that she feared retaliation over her allegations.

House Democrats said they are investigating Giuffre’s allegations.

“This fear of retaliation has been a persistent obstacle to many of those who were victimized in their fight for justice,” they said. “In addition to Mr. Epstein’s crimes, we are investigating any such efforts to silence, intimidate, or threaten victims, and are interested in any avenues that may further shed light on these activities.”

The Democrats said they seek a response by Nov. 20.

The letter comes on the heels of the Oversight Committee releasing records that further implicate Windsor in Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking scheme. Epstein’s heavily redacted ledger shows that he cut a $200 check in February 2000 for a “massage for Andrew.” Another $200 check was cut in May of that year for the same reason. The rest of the ledger is redacted.

Multiple teenagers have said Epstein paid them for massages that often included sexual activities. The Justice Department claims that Epstein didn’t pimp out those girls to any other men, but him cutting checks for massages may indicate otherwise.

Epstein was reportedly found dead in his prison cell in August 2019—allegedly of suicide. His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of conspiring with Epstein in 2021.

The Oversight Committee says it’s received over 8,000 records from the Epstein estate so far.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

