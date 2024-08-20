House Dems Forced to Use Fake Names at Chicago Hotels amid Fears of Leftist Violence

The protests were planned before Kamala Harris was appointed the Democratic presidential nominee after the leftist establishment organized a coup to pressure Joe Biden to drop out of the race.

The news source reported that congressional security officials are advising House Democrats attending the Democratic National Convention next week “not to book hotel rooms under [their] own names or engage with protesters if confronted.”

“The guidance comes as some Democratic lawmakers are fearful about their safety after being rattled by a series of disruptive pro-Palestinian protests since the Israel-Hamas war started last year,” Axios reported.

An anonymous lawmaker told the news source that some hotels “have been getting random calls asking for people.”

The official guidance from the House sergeant-at-arms to Democratic representatives at the convention is to duck and cover, try not to engage the confronting protesters and report to Capitol Police.

Other anonymous lawmakers said they are concerned about their safety since they are told to avoid some city areas.

“The protesters aren’t staying in a designated protest site… and there are people who are going to go and really try to cause trouble,” one of the lawmakers said.

The Democrats who decided to attend the DNC were also given a welcome package that emphasized that the Secret Service is in charge of convention security and “has been coordinating with all levels of law enforcement agencies,” including the Capitol Police and the Chicago Police Department, providing “over 400 hours of training to officers specifically for this event.”

Some Democrats, however, may not be satisfied by that reassurance, considering that the Secret Service was responsible for protecting Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pa.