WATCH: Hostage Thanks Trump for Release in Emotional Video with Family

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of 10 released Americans from Kuwait custody recorded an emotional video thanking President Donald Trump for his efforts to secure his freedom.

The hostage, former military contractor Tony Holden, had been imprisoned in 2022 while working in Kuwait as an HVAC technician for Vectrus. He faced dubious charges of drug possession and trafficking, despite testing negative for drug use. His family contended Kuwait officials had attempted to bribe him.

“President Trump, I want to thank you for what you’ve done for me and my family,” Holden said, standing next to his wife, two daughters and grandchild. “I wanted you to meditate on how you’ve affected, personally, lives and the difference that you’ve made.”

10 more Americans are coming home after being imprisoned in Kuwait all thanks to @POTUS! This brings the total to 23 people released since March. I want to thank the government of Kuwait for their responsiveness and good will. @MikeWaltz47 @SecRubio @SebGorka 👏🏼… — Adam Boehler (@aboehler) May 1, 2025

As his wife fought back tears, Holden added, “I’m a 60-year-old grandfather—and father—so I’m just… I can’t put words in how exited, we give our grace and honor to God, but he used his instruments in a lot of people behind the scenes who have done great work.”

“I wanted you to be able to hear that directly from me, and again—God bless you and your family,” he continued.

Holden was one of the 10 newly released detainees freed by Kuwait after Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025. In total, 23 Americans have been released thanks to the Trump administration.

The releases followed a visit by Adam Boehler, Trump’s current envoy for hostage affairs. Similar efforts have secured releases from Venezuela.

“We flew out, we sat down with the Kuwaitis, and they said, ‘Listen, no one’s ever asked before at this level,” Boehler said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Shockingly, Kuwait did not ask for anything in return.

“They’ve been extremely responsive, and their view is the United States is a huge ally. They know it’s a priority for (President Donald Trump) to bring Americans home,” Boehler added. “I credit it to the Kuwaiti understanding that we’ve stood up for them historically and they know that these things are important for the president.”