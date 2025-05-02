Friday, May 2, 2025

Homan Says More Wisconsin Arrests Could Come for Harboring Illegal Aliens

Wisconsin judge arrested for helping immigrant evade ICE…

(Jon Syf, The Center Square) The arrest of a Wisconsin judge could be just the start.

Former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director and border czar Tom Homan said  “wait to see what’s coming” when he was asked Thursday what should happen to sanctuary cities and specifically what should occur in, where Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Administration sent out a memo asking state employees not to answer questions from federal agents, give access to systems or information, and to call the state Office of Legal Counsel if approached.

“You cannot support what we’re doing and you can support sanctuary cities if that’s what you want to do,” Homan said. “But if you cross that line of impediment or knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that is a felony. And we are treating it as such.”

A group of 41 Wisconsin Assembly Republicans sent a letter this week to Evers requesting that he rescind the memo.

“As the Trump administration continues its efforts to deport thousands of non-citizens who entered our country illegally during the Biden administration, our caucus believes it is imperative that our laws reflect the need for local law enforcement to comply with these efforts,” the letter said.

The letter also referenced the Friday arrest of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan on accusations that she helped a defendant who was illegally in the country escape from immigration officials.

Dugan is accused of concealing Eduardo Flores Ruiz, who was previously deported and came back to the U.S., where he was facing charges in Milwaukee of domestic battery and abuse.

Dugan was suspended this week by the Wisconsin Supreme Court after being charged with obstruction of a federal proceeding and concealing an individual to prevent discovery or arrest. The obstruction charge could result in up to a $100,000 fine and a year in prison, while the second concealment charge can result in up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

