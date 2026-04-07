Kathy Hochul Ally Caught In Migrant Shelter Scandal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s running mate, Adrienne Adams, funneled $435,000 in taxpayer dollars to a Brooklyn-based migrant shelter provider now under federal corruption probe, according to a Sunday report.

Adams, the former speaker of the New York City Council, used her office’s discretionary funding to steer $375,000 to BHRAGS Home Care Inc. between 2022 and 2025, followed by another $60,000

The first tranche was earmarked for the nonprofit’s senior services and youth after-school programs, while the second funded services for mentally ill individuals, according to a New York Post review of Council records.

Since 2021, when Adams took the helm of the Council, BHRAGS has received a total of $544,900 in discretionary funding.

Adams left office in 2025 and was later tapped as Hochul’s running mate for the 2026 election. Given the state’s deep-blue political landscape, she is widely expected to become lieutenant governor if the ticket prevails.

Exciting announcement: I have a running mate. I picked a New Yorker from Southeast Queens. Someone who grew up in a union household, just like I did. A fighter who knows how to deliver for New York. Welcome to the team my friend – and our next Lieutenant Governor –… pic.twitter.com/Lqv51fRm9d — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) February 4, 2026

But the funding now sits at the center of a growing corruption probe, as federal prosecutors investigate whether New York City politicians exchanged taxpayer dollars for bribes and kickbacks.

The New York City Comptroller’s Office reported that the nonprofit received roughly $185.4 million in no-bid contracts since 2022 to operate shelters for illegal aliens and other homeless individuals.

The DOJ recently secured a grand jury indictment against BHRAGS executive director Roberto Samedy and former board chairman Jean Ronald Tirelus, accusing them of embezzling more than $1.3 million and steering contracts to another organization in exchange for bribes and kickbacks.

“As alleged, the defendants used their leadership positions to loot public funds from an organization devoted to serving vulnerable New Yorkers,” United States Attorney Nocella stated in a statement. “Rooting out corruption is a priority for our Office, and we will hold accountable anyone who exploits charitable trust for private gain.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman blasted Adams over the funding.

“Hochul’s running mate has been exposed for funneling even more taxpayer money to the same company at the center of the scandal,” he stated. “It’s a corrupt cycle—and New Yorkers deserve answers now.”

Headline USA reached a BHRAGS representative by phone but was referred to a human resources company. Attempts to contact Hochul’s campaign were unsuccessful.

In a statement to the Post, Hochul spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said Adams has not been subpoenaed by investigators.