He’s Back: Obama’s Shocking Decision as Polls Reveal Biden Trailing Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden has deployed a not-so-secret weapon in an apparent desperate bid to salvage his re-election campaign: summoning former President Barack Obama.

Obama, along with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is expected to campaign for the scandal-ridden president as he contends with both scathingly low polls and the forceful comeback of former President Donald Trump.

As reported by Politico on Tuesday, Obama and Pelosi will campaign on the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, notoriously known as Obamacare.

Also coinciding with Obama and Pelosi’s reappearances is a new batch of ads in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – all of which Biden needs to win in 2024 but currently lacks popularity, trailing behind Trump in some state polls.

On Saturday, the trio – Biden, Pelosi, and Obama – will hold a national call to rally the president’s supporters “around protecting the ACA from Trump’s attack.

“The Affordable Care Act is so significant for both of them,” Biden campaign char Jen O’Malley Dillon claimed, referring to Biden and Obama. “It really shows what it means to have leaders fighting for you and doing things people thought were impossible.”

In contrast, Trump has pledged to repeal the act, advocating instead for a newer system.

“We’re gonna fight for much better health care than Obamacare,” Trump said earlier this year. “Obamacare is a catastrophe. Nobody talks about it. You know, without John McCain, we would have had it done.”

Obamacare was almost repealed until the late Sen. John McCain from Arizona voted with the Democrats to keep it.

The Heritage Foundation warned earlier this month that while insurer choice and competition in Obamacare is back to 2015 levels, insurance exchanges are still 24 percent less competitive than markets were before the enactment of Obamacare.

The new Biden campaign plan comes after Biden resurrected Obamacare during his State of the Union address, which was marred by gaffes, incoherencies, loud boos from Republicans and even a viral heckling from a grieving Gold Star father, whose son died in Afghanistan.

On top of these issues, Biden is facing questions about his ability to govern due to his age. At 81 years old, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. Constant stumbles and a fragile manner of walking have added a layer of concern.