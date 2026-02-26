Thursday, February 26, 2026

Headline Geopolitics War With Iran is Closer Than You Think

Ehsan Safarnejad breaks down protest narratives, proxy warfare, and looming escalation between Iran and the United States....

Posted by Jose Nino

(José Niño, Headline USA) In this Headline Geopolitics episode, Ehshan Safarnejad breaks down what many outside Iran still misunderstand: how real economic grievances can be hijacked into coordinated destabilization, and why Iranians draw a hard line between protest and proxy violence.

Safarnejad also digs into the balkanization playbook targeting Iran’s diverse ethnic map, the role of cross border militant networks, and what a US Israel confrontation would likely look like in practice.

Watch the full interview here:

 

 

Follow Ehshan Safarnejad on Twitter: https://x.com/Safarnejad_IR

Telegram: https://t.me/PoliticalAficionado

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@realPoliticalAficionado

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

