Headline Geopolitics War With Iran is Closer Than You Think

(José Niño, Headline USA) In this Headline Geopolitics episode, Ehshan Safarnejad breaks down what many outside Iran still misunderstand: how real economic grievances can be hijacked into coordinated destabilization, and why Iranians draw a hard line between protest and proxy violence.

Safarnejad also digs into the balkanization playbook targeting Iran’s diverse ethnic map, the role of cross border militant networks, and what a US Israel confrontation would likely look like in practice.

