Headline Geopolitics: Alfred de Zayas on the Death of International Law

(José Niño, Headline USA) In this Headline Geopolitics episode, José Niño interviews Alfred de Zayas, a veteran international lawyer and former UN human rights expert, to examine the unraveling of international law in the post–Cold War era.

De Zayas explains how legal norms meant to restrain power have been transformed into instruments of power, particularly under U.S. hegemony. The conversation spans Ukraine, Gaza, Iran, and Venezuela, probing selective enforcement, sanctions as economic warfare, humanitarian law’s collapse, and the use of “legality” to justify regime change.

🎧 Watch the full interview here:

Follow Alfred de Zayas here:

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino