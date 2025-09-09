Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Headline Geopolitics: Adam Fitzgerald on 9/11’s Lasting Impact

Posted by Jose Nino

(José Niño, Headline USA) In this Headline Geopolitics episode, José Niño interviews Adam Fitzgerald, independent 9/11 researcher and host of The Darkened Hour podcast.

Fitzgerald discusses what first drew him to investigate the September 11th attacks, the geopolitical impact of 9/11, the flaws in the establishment narrative, where popular 9/11 truthers often go wrong, and why the attacks remain relevant to American politics 24 years later.

Listen now for a measured, evidence-based perspective on one of the most consequential events in modern history.

 

Follow Adam Fitzgerald’s work below:

Substack: https://adamfitzgerald.substack.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@adamfitzgerald911

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at https://x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: Headline USA Obtains Raw Footage of Charlotte Train Stabbing

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com