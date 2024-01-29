Quantcast
Hack SNL Writers Don’t Know What ‘De-Banking’ Means

'Not one SNL writer or audience member realized that de-banking is a real thing actually happening to the right...'

JP Morgan Chase
JP Morgan Chase HQ is shown. / PHOTO: Ben Sutherland (CC)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump recently made it a part of his presidential platform to prevent financial institutions from arbitrarily closing the customers’ accounts over their political views—a process known as “de-banking.”

De-banking became a national issue when numerous critics of COVID-19 restrictions lost their accounts. Others, such as Infowars host Alex Jones and rapper Kanye West, have lost bank accounts seemingly due to their outspoken and controversial political opinions.

But the folks at Saturday Night Live have apparently never heard of the term. The show reacted to Trump’s recent statements about de-banking by suggesting that the presidential candidate was confused.

“He introduced an interesting term called ‘de-banked’ … I don’t know what the hell ‘de-bank’ means, but he might have to take ‘de-ambulance’ to see ‘de-doctor,’” said an SNL cast member in an attempt at humor.

SNL was widely mocked for its smug ignorance.

“Not one SNL writer or audience member realized that de-banking is a real thing actually happening to the right. Canada did it to the truckers,” said the popular right-wing account “End Wokeness.” “JPMorgan is doing it to conservatives and Christians. It was done to J/6 protestors. All it takes is a simple Google search. De-banking is real.”

Victims of de-banking have noted the irony that financial institutions de-bank political dissidents, but have no problem doing business with notorious criminals such as Jeffrey Epstein. The attorney general for the U.S. Virgin Islands revealed last year that JP Morgan Chase had a relationship with Epstein until mere months before his death in 2019.

“The grossly tainted proceeds from Epstein’s disgusting ventures were good enough for JP Morgan Chase, but deposits from a business selling natural health products and organic food is at risk for money laundering and is bad for business,” COVID-19 vaccine critic Dr. Joseph Mercola said last July when JP Morgan Chase de-banked him.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

