Gunman Still on the Loose after Killing MIT Professor

Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Students walk past the "Great Dome" atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Headline USA)  Authorities near Boston say they have no suspect in custody in the death of an Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor shot at his home.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, died at a local hospital on Tuesday morning after the Monday night shooting in Brookline, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Loureiro was the director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and a professor in both the Nuclear Science and Engineering and Physics departments, the school said. MIT said it was offering support and other services to his students, colleagues and others in the community.

Brookline police referred questions about the shooting to the prosecutor’s office, which gave only limited information about what it called “an active and ongoing homicide investigation.”

Loureiro pursued his studies in Portugal and London and did postdoctoral work at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, according to his MIT faculty page. He was a researcher at the Institute for Plasmas and Nuclear Fusion at IST Lisbon before joining MIT in 2016, it said.Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

