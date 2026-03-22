Sunday, March 22, 2026

Gov. Whitmer, Who Mocked Christianity, Celebrates Ramadan

'Gretchen will mock Christianity but not Islam...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Liz Plank
Podcaster Liz Plank receives a Dorito from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. / IMAGE: @feministabulous via TikTok

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Several top Democrats celebrated Eid and Ramadan this year, drawing criticism on social media for what some see as a contrast with how they observe Christian holidays and traditions.

Among the Democrats under scrutiny are New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

On X, Whitmer drew attention after posting a message commemorating Eid, the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan:

“Eid Mubarak, Michigan!  As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, I’m wishing every Michigander a joyful Eid as they gather with loved ones,” Whitmer wrote.

Critics resurfaced a video podcast featuring Whitmer, in which she appeared to mock the Eucharist.

“Gretchen will mock Christianity but not Islam,” one user wrote in response to Whitmer’s post.

Sherrill posted a photo wearing a headscarf at a Newark location in observance of Eid. Headline USA did not find equivalent coverage of Sherrill marking Christian observances, though Sherrill did post on X:

“Wishing all who observe a meaningful Ash Wednesday. As we enter Lent, may this season be a time of reflection, renewal, and growth.”

Mamdani drew backlash on social media for celebrating Eid with inmates at Rikers Island, with critics calling it a bizarre choice. He posted on X:

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