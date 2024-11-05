Quantcast
Monday, November 4, 2024

GOP Victory: Court Says No to Georgia Dems’ Extension After Ballots Sent Late

'Election Day is Election Day — not the week after...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump enters at a campaign event, June 18, 2024, in Racine (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe Georgia Supreme Court ruled Monday that Democratic-led Cobb County may only count absentee ballots received by Election Day. 

The ruling marked a significant GOP victory after Republicans challenged Cobb County’s plan to accept more than 3,000 absentee ballots submitted after Election Day.  

The county’s unlawful extension came after election officials failed to deliver absentee ballots on time, hindering some voters’ ability to submit them by Election Day. 

In a statement posted on X, Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley hailed the decision as a “HUGE election integrity victory” for the Peach State. 

“We took this case to the Georgia Supreme Court. We just got word that we WON the case,” Whatley wrote. “Election Day is Election Day — not the week after. We will keep fighting, keep winning, and keep sharing updates.”  

The Georgia Supreme Court’s decision upheld the Fifth Circuit’s prior ruling that ballots delivered after Nov. 5 would not be counted, according to the RNC. 

A lower court had previously argued that the extension was necessary to protect affected voters after the county’s ballot-delivery mishaps. 

Cobb County, a Democratic stronghold outside Atlanta, went to Joe Biden in 2020, with 56.3 percent of the vote to Donald Trump’s 42 percent. 

The American Civil Liberties Union, which launched the lawsuit seeking to keep the extension, condemned the decision in a press release, urging Cobb County voters to vote in person on Election Day or hand-deliver their absentee ballots “as soon as possible.” 

The ACLU advised those unable to vote in person or hand-deliver ballots to mail them overnight to county offices. 

“Unfortunately, there are voters who will not be able to access the remaining options and will not have their voices heard in this election as a result of this ruling,” the ACLU wrote. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NBC Gives Trump Free Ad During Sunday Night Football/NASCAR after SNL Stunt
Next article
Tone-Deaf Kamala Salivates Over Bacon in Scrapped Muslim Host Interview

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com